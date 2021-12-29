Lubbock ISD denounces Pre-K vaccine, mask mandate - but time is running out

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD is putting a price on the government’s vaccine and masking mandate for federally funded Head Start programs.

The district has joined with the state of Texas to block that order from taking effect, but time is running out.

Last week, the Government defended this order from the Department of Health and Human Services, claiming the public health interest of having all staff and employees vaccinated against covid-19 outweighs the threat of workers quitting and families withdrawing from pre-K.

In response to that defense, Lubbock ISD claims the mandate is not in good faith.

Court records show HHS had a public comment period before implementing this rule in November.

The district indicates they were almost entirely in opposition to the mandate, but the government issued it anyway.

On top of that, the State warns that more than $840 million in federal funding for schools is at stake if districts do not comply.

In a previous filing, Attorney General Ken Paxton compared demanding districts comply, or risk going broke, to “a gun to the head.”

This is on top of a lot of legal arguments pointing at other courts blocking vaccine and mask mandates, and debate over whether HHS actually has the legal authority to require them.

If a court does not block the mandate before the end of the year, Head start staff and volunteers nationwide would have about a week to get a first vaccine dose to be fully immunized against COVID-19 by the federal deadline: January 31st.

Attorney General Paxton is asking for a nationwide hold on this policy so that Lubbock ISD’s lawsuit can go through the courts.

Federal judge James Hendrix will hear arguments over this policy on Thursday.

