One Class at a Time: Lubbock ISD TV teacher, Foundation for Excellence awarded $500

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD TV teacher Devin Ward is the fourth 2021-2022 recipient of KCBD’s One Class At A Time $500 donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler.

“That means the world,” Ward said. “I try to bring my best self every day when I come into the classroom. Something I did when I was on Channel 11 in sports was I tried to be a motivator.”

Ward is in his second year teaching audio and video production at the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center. He was previously a member of the KCBD Sports team.

“Every day I lead with something to motivate them, whatever we’re doing, whatever challenges we got in the classroom, I try to try to uplift him a little bit,” Ward said. “So, it means a lot.”

The program gives the teacher a chance to choose a charity or non-profit organization that will also receive $500. Ward chose Lubbock ISD’s Foundation for Excellence.

“They help out Lubbock ISD TV a lot,” Ward said. “We we love to take our students to competitions. We’re going to travel to California later on this year for a student television network competition and they’ve always been there for us. The Foundation for Excellence, if we ever need anything, they take care of us. I wanted to be able to give back to a foundation that really helps our program.”

Through the Foundation for Excellence, teachers can apply for grant funding for any needs in their classroom or programs.

“To have a teacher choose us to give money back to us, shows us and encourages us that what we’re doing is making a difference,” Foundation president Blake Johnston said. “That’s exciting to think about.”

Ward said he would also create a scholarship for students with his donation so that they can pay for their plane ticket to California. He said they’ll have to produce a video or other content to be awarded the funding.

“I’m very passionate about TV,” Ward said. “I’ve been a part of TV since I was in high school, and I was blessed to go through a program similar to this. To see that light bulb come on and to see them hit that spark and find a passion and get excited about it, that makes my teacher heart happy.”

