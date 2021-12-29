Showers may end year, start new year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Windy and dry conditions will, at times, boost our grassland fire danger to critical today and tomorrow. That will be followed by cooler weather and a chance of showers as 2021 ends and 2022 begins.

In addition to windy and dry, today will become mostly sunny with highs about ten degrees above the average for the time of year. My forecast highs are in the graphic below.

Tonight will be mostly fair and a bit colder than recent nights. Still, however, about five degrees above the typical low for the end of December.

Pretty much a repeat Thursday, with increasing cloudiness, gusty winds, and similar afternoon temperatures.

Changing Weather

A chance of light rain showers highlights my forecast for Friday, New Year’s Eve, both day and night. Forecast temperatures (see our 10 Day Forecast in the forecast section here on our Weather Page) support an all-liquid type. I expect amounts to be light, generally less than a tenth of an inch.

Friday night and Saturday there may be a light wintry mix in the northwestern KCBD viewing area. At this time, I do not expect any travel issues due to wintry weather.

The shower chance will end just as much colder air arrives. The coldest of the season so far.

Coldest So Far

Lows in the teens and even single-digits are expected Saturday night - Sunday morning. The coldest area will be the northwest with single-digit lows. Much of the rest of the viewing area, including Lubbock, are expected to drop into the teens.

Lubbock Climatology

64°F was the high temperature yesterday at the Lubbock airport. That is ten degrees above the average high for the date, December 28. The record high for the date is 81° (in 1928).

46° was the low reported this morning at the Lubbock airport (unofficial at this time). Lubbock’s December 29 average low is 27° and the high 54°. The record low for the date is negative 1° (set in 1939) and the record high 77° (set in 1920).

A trace of precipitation was recorded yesterday at the Lubbock Airport. The total for December is a trace. That’s 0.68″ below average. The year-to-date total is 20.32″, which is 2.06″ above average for the year-to-date. It’s also 1.99″ above the average annual precipitation.

Lubbock’s weather record dates from January 1911.

Sunset in Lubbock today is at 5:48 PM CDT. Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:51 AM CDT. Sunset tomorrow is at 5:49 PM CDT.

