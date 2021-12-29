Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Suspect held without bail after severed head found in truck

Eric Holland, 57, is charged with murder after police found the severed head and body parts of...
Eric Holland, 57, is charged with murder after police found the severed head and body parts of an acquaintance in the truck he was driving.(Source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A prosecutor in Las Vegas says a 57-year-old man jailed after police found the severed head and body parts of an acquaintance in the truck he was driving has prior felony and federal criminal convictions dating to the 1980s in states including California, Texas and Nevada.

Eric Holland appeared in court Tuesday flanked by heavily armed security guards and an attorney temporarily appointed to his case. His attorney later declined to comment.

Holland is being held without bail.

He was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop on an allegedly stolen truck in Las Vegas. Police say he tried to flee the scene but was taken into custody. Officers discovered human remains, including a severed head, in the truck.

“The victim is literally cut into pieces,” said Prosecutor Giancarlo Pesci in court. “His head is cut off.”

Holland’s alleged victim was identified as Richard P. Miller of Las Vegas. The Clark County coroner says Miller died last Thursday from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was a homicide.

Holland is due again in court next week. He has not been asked to enter a plea.

He had been sought since May 2019 on an arrest warrant in a 2018 case in Las Vegas accusing him of embezzlement, identity theft, issuing false checks and theft, according to court records.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Lubbock Police say they are now looking for any information on the location of the 2012...
Lubbock man arrested, charged in deadly Sunday shooting; LPD searching for box truck
Two people were killed in a crash northwest of Seminole Monday morning.
Two killed in crash northwest of Seminole
City of Lubbock Health Department
COVID Omicron variant confirmed in Lubbock
Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering the convenience store with a...
Texas police release teen, say triple killing suspect still on the loose
A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Stanton in West Texas Monday night.
Permian Basin struck by 4.5 magnitude earthquake

Latest News

A tribute grows for the victims of a Denver-area shooting rampage that happened Monday.
Community mourns victims of Denver-area shootings
The World Health Organization said in its weekly epidemiological report that the overall risk...
WHO: Global COVID cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
Economists worry we're in for a weak start to 2022.
Will COVID crush economic recovery?
Conservation experts in Virginia’s capital pulled books, money, ammunition, documents and other...
Coin, books, bullet found in 2nd time capsule at former Lee statue site