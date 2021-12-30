Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

COVID-19 in Lubbock County

Bart Reagor sentencing date delayed to March 10

  • Reagor’s defense attorneys now have until Jan. 18 to file written objections to the probation office’s presentence report
  • A jury convicted the former car salesman of misleading International Bank of Commerce about how he was going to use a $10 million business loan
  • Read more here: New timeline for filing as Judge extends Reagor sentencing date

Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty of sex trafficking

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powell was last seen in Sonora, Texas. Investigators believe he is headed eastbound toward San...
Missing Lubbock man found, LPD says
Emergency crews battled an apartment fire in Central Lubbock early Wednesday morning.
Crews respond to early morning fire at Central Lubbock apartments
Bart Reagor leaves Amarillo Federal Courthouse after closing arguments in day four of his bank...
New timeline for filing as Judge extends Reagor sentencing date
(Source: KEYC News Now, File)
Frankford Ave. repair to begin Monday
Texas Tech wins AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Texas Tech wins AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Latest News

Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Thursday afternoon temps and winds will be similar to yesterday's. Cloud cover will be...
New Year’s Weekend Showers
KCBD News at 6 - 12/28/2021
KCBD News at 6 - 12/28/2021
Bart Reagor leaves Amarillo Federal Courthouse after closing arguments in day four of his bank...
New timeline for filing as Judge extends Reagor sentencing date