Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD)

COVID-19 in Lubbock County

The city reported 252 new cases of the virus Wednesday

As of Tuesday, 98 people were hospitalized

Bart Reagor sentencing date delayed to March 10

Reagor’s defense attorneys now have until Jan. 18 to file written objections to the probation office’s presentence report

A jury convicted the former car salesman of misleading International Bank of Commerce about how he was going to use a $10 million business loan

Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty of sex trafficking

Maxwell could face up to 65 years in prison

No sentencing date has been set

