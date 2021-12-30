Local Listings
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Angel

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Angel, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pit bull.

Staff say Angel is sweet and cuddly, but likes to be outside. He also gets along well with other dogs. He can be shy at first. Angel is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. Stop by the shelter today and meet this good boy. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Voyager

