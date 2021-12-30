New Year’s Weekend Showers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One more day with little change, then quite a change as scattered showers move into the South Plains area. Rain is likely in the area tomorrow. Light rain and, at times, a light wintry mix are possible New Year’s Day.

Thursday afternoon temperatures and winds will be similar to yesterday. The day begins sunny, but cloud cover will increase through the afternoon.

Last night was a bit colder than recent nights. Temperatures tonight will be a little milder under a mostly cloudy sky. Lows will drop into the 40s, with 30s in the northwestern viewing area.

Light precipitation is likely this weekend. This map indicates the potential total liquid accumulation through 12 AM Sunday. (KCBD First Alert)

Scattered light rain showers remain in my forecast for Friday, New Year’s Eve, both day and night. Forecast temperatures support an all-liquid type. I expect amounts to be light, generally less than a tenth of an inch. The exception could be the southeast, where amounts around a quarter inch are possible.

Friday night and Saturday there may be a light wintry mix in the northwestern KCBD viewing area. At this time, I do not expect any travel issues due to wintry weather.

This map shows the potential total snowfall accumulation through 12 AM Sunday. More detail in the story. (KCBD First Alert)

Spotty light rain showers are possible Saturday. Once again, amounts will be very light. As colder air moves in Saturday afternoon the showers may change over to a light wintry mix or even snow.

As warm as the ground is, I don’t expect any wintry accumulation on area roads, with the possible exception of elevated roadways, such as bridges and overpasses, Saturday night.

One more day with little change, then quite a change. Light showers are likely, possibly a light wintry mix at times, tomorrow and New Year's Day. (KCBD First Alert)

The coldest of the season, so far, will begin moving into the viewing area Saturday. Lows in the teens and even single-digits are expected Sunday morning. The coldest, single-digit, lows will be in the northwestern KCBD viewing area. Much of the rest of the viewing area, including Lubbock, will drop into the teens.

