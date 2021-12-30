Local Listings
Patrick Mahomes Named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 4-0 record in December.

Mahomes threw for 1,110 passing yards and eight touchdowns during the month.

This is the fourth consecutive year the former Red Raider has won the award. He was recognized in Sept. 2018 and 2019 and again in Nov. 2020.

The 2018 NLF MVP has led Kansas City to at least 30 points in their last three games. The Chiefs have remained undefeated since the middle of October.

The Chiefs will take on the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.

