Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Publix grocery chain starts offering paid parental leave

FILE - This photo shows a Publix store in Bradenton Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
FILE - This photo shows a Publix store in Bradenton Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Officials at the Publix grocery store chain say that they will start offering paid parental leave to employees who are new parents.

The Florida-based company said Wednesday that eligible full-time and part-time workers will be able to take off the time during the first year of the birth or adoption of a child, starting with the new year.

The privately-held, employee-owned company has 225,000 workers at almost 1,300 stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Publix didn’t offer details on how much paid time off new parents would get.

The new benefits come as retailers across the U.S. are facing a worker shortage and trying to retain employees.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police say they are now looking for any information on the location of the 2012...
Lubbock man arrested, charged in deadly Sunday shooting
Two people were killed in a crash northwest of Seminole Monday morning.
Two killed in crash northwest of Seminole
City of Lubbock Health Department
COVID Omicron variant confirmed in Lubbock
Powell was last seen in Sonora, Texas. Investigators believe he is headed eastbound toward San...
Missing Lubbock man found, LPD says
Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering the convenience store with a...
Texas police release teen, say triple killing suspect still on the loose

Latest News

COVID-19: Lubbock reports 252 new cases on Wednesday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports 252 new cases on Wednesday
FILE - California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives in Mexico City, Mexico, with first lady...
Schwarzenegger and Shriver divorce final after 10 years
Dr. Fauci: ‘I don’t think we’re going to eradicate COVID’
Video shows people rush to help those trapped in a fiery car crash in Michigan.
Fiery crash at Mich. gas station caught on camera