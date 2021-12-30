Local Listings
Southbound traffic at 19th and University closed due to gas leak

ATMOS and fire crews are working to repair a gas line leak at 19th and University.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - ATMOS and fire crews are currently working the scene of a gas leak at 19th and University.

Southbound traffic at 19th street is closed off as crews work to repair the line.

The call came in around 10:15 Thursday morning. Additional details have not been released at this time.

ATMOS and fire crews are currently working the scene of a gas leak at 19th and University.
This is a developing story; check back for updates

