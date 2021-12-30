Southbound traffic at 19th and University closed due to gas leak
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - ATMOS and fire crews are currently working the scene of a gas leak at 19th and University.
Southbound traffic at 19th street is closed off as crews work to repair the line.
The call came in around 10:15 Thursday morning. Additional details have not been released at this time.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
