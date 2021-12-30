COVID-19 antiviral medication available at select Lubbock Walmart locations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Walmart announced Thursday it will start dispensing the federally approved COVID-19 antiviral medications, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, in Texas.

Fives stores in Lubbock were listed when searched using the store locator on the Walmart website.

Select locations include: Lubbock Neighborhood Market, 9809 University Ave; Lubbock Supercenter, 4215 S Loop 289; Lubbock Supercenter, 6315 82nd St; Lubbock Supercenter, 1911 Marsha Sharp Fwy; and Lubbock Supercenter, 702 W Loop 289.

Walmart says the medication is only available with a prescription and treatments are curbside pickup or drive-thru only.

Read the full news release below:

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin dispensing the authorized COVID antiviral medication, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir in Texas through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program starting Dec. 30, 2021. Select Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are receiving limited supplies of the COVID-19 antiviral medication. The medication is only available with a prescription from a healthcare provider.

Customers and healthcare providers can go to https://www.walmart.com/covidmedication and use the store locator to find their nearest store or club that is carrying this medication to send the electronic prescription. Since the COVID-19 antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, it will only be available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or via drive-thru pharmacy windows.

Walmart worked closely with the federal government and state health departments to select locations where states’ determined the treatment was needed most. While initial treatment supply is limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies stand ready to help expand treatment access nationwide.

“We are committed to working with our state and federal partners to provide access to new treatment options like authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, as they become available,” said Kevin Host, senior vice president of pharmacy. “This offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities. As we have since the beginning of the pandemic, we’re proud to support our communities through every day essentials, healthy food, vaccines, medication and other health care needs as we all work together to weather the pandemic.”

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will continue to support states and the federal government to help increase the access and availability of authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication andCOVID-19 vaccines. Walmart will also continue to make flu vaccines and other preventative vaccines available. To stay up-to-date on how Walmart and Sam’s Club are supporting theCOVID-19 vaccine rollout, visit https://corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.