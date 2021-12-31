Local Listings
LPD pursuit ends on Marsha Sharp Freeway access road, no injuries reported

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police detained four people after a high-speed chase on the Marsha Sharp freeway.

Police picked up the trail in the 3100 block of Bates Street, just before four o’clock. Initial reports show they reached speeds of more than a hundred miles an hour.

Officers also reported they saw at least two guns get thrown out of the vehicle. Higher-ups authorized a forcible stop, so officers used a low-speed controlled collision to stop the vehicle near Iola avenue. No injuries were reported.

Police say the Major Crash Unit is investigating.

Names of those detained or their potential charges have not yet been released, however we are told it is in connection to Thursday night’s fatal shooting in the 2500 block of Weber Drive.

This is a developing story.

