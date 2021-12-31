LPD responding to shots fired near E. 25th St and Weber Dr, victim died of injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Officers are responding to a report of shots fired near East 25th Street and Weber Drive, just west of MLK Jr. Boulevard.

Police were called around 8:32, Thursday evening, to the 2500 block of Weber Drive. Injuries were reported, but later information from police reported the victim, a male, died of his injuries.

Damage from a vehicle hitting a building was also reported, according to LPD.

The LPD Metro Unit is now investigating.

This is a developing situation, stay with us for new information as it becomes available.

