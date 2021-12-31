Lubbock Fire Rescue, County Commissioner offer tips ahead of New Year’s Eve fireworks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - You hear it every year around New Year’s and the Fourth of July: use fireworks safely.

But every year, injuries and fires sprout up across our area.

“Probably the best advice we can give anyone with fireworks safety is just... Don’t be dumb.”

That’s the advice of Lubbock County Commissioner Jason Corley. His blunt messaging goes hand in hand with the words from Lubbock Fire Rescue.

LFR posted this video on Facebook , with a few tips that can help save crews some work over the weekend.

Lubbock Fire PIO Taren Perkins says, “first off, it’s illegal in the city limits. So, if you’re going to go and celebrate with your own fireworks, it needs to be outside the city limits.”

Police and Fire crews will patrol for that and issue citations. Once you’re legally out in the county, make sure you ground your fireworks and avoid flammables.

“Tall grass, any kind of vegetation honestly,” said Perkins. “Anything you think can be set on fire can be set on fire most likely, so just stay away from it.” Corley says, “if there’s cotton modules in the field or cotton bales-- those things, you catch them on fire, you’re going to cost a farmer his livelihood and on top of that, that thing going to burn for a week.”

Keep a fire extinguisher or a bucket of water with you, as well. With dry conditions across the south plains for the past few months, the fire danger is real.

Perkins says, “people make the mistake of thinking once they go off, they’re done -- that’s not true. Any little heat left in there could cause a fire.”

That also goes for anything you think could be a dud. Don’t immediately go near it or pick it up. That’s how people get seriously hurt or lose hands.

“leave it alone. Put water on it, fire extinguisher,” said Perkins. “Just because it doesn’t go off doesn’t mean that it can’t cause something dangerous. Fireworks are explosive.”

Commissioner Corley has another request, not related to safety. For the past few years, each New Years and Independence Day, he’s disappointed with what he finds on his walk.

“We’ve still got trash left over from Fourth of July this year. We just ask people to pick up after you’re done, that’s all we ask: just clean up after yourself.” Corley said.

There are a couple fireworks stands open outside the city limits.

The Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association is throwing a “Fire on The Water” charity event, Friday night, in conjunction with the Lubbock Aquarium.

The event will include Texas BBQ by the Bent Nail, live music by local band Love Loud, dancing, a silent auction, and a complimentary toast at midnight.

Individual tickets are $100 per person and available online: https://tinyurl.com/NewYearsFireOnTheWater.

Business table sponsorships are available and are 100% tax deductible and available by contacting treasurer@lubbockaquarium.org.

