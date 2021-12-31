Multiple vehicles involved in crash on South Loop 289, near Memphis Ave

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles in the westbound lanes of South Loop 289.

Police received a call around 9:34, Thursday evening. One pickup struck a fence on South Loop 289, west of Indiana Avenue, near Memphis Avenue. Another vehicle rolled off of the access road onto the grass nearby.

Police received a call around 9:34, Thursday evening. One pickup struck a fence on South Loop 289, west of Indiana Avenue, near Memphis Avenue. Another vehicle rolled off of the access road onto the grass nearby. (KCBD)

At this time, one person with moderate injuries has been reported. Traffic in the westbound lanes of the South Loop and the access road is being affected.

This story is developing, please avoid the area and be mindful of emergency crews on the road.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.