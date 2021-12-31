New Year’s Eve forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some much needed rainfall is in the forecast as we wrap up 2021.

Friday Forecast (NYE) (KCBD)

Rain will hold off through the night. Expecting partly to cloudy skies. Temperatures will dip down into the 30s and 40s, a low of 43 degrees in Lubbock.

We will start the day dry and cloudy tomorrow. Winds will be breezy to windy, with gusts upwards of 30 mph possible. Rain does not look to move in until around lunch time and overall, coverage looks to be spotty and accumulation will be light (less than an inch). High temperatures will range from the lower 50s to mid 60s.

We could see some heavier rain showers overnight Friday into early Saturday. A rumble or two of thunder is possible as well. Make sure to grab your rain gear as you’re heading out to any NYE celebrations!

The new year will start out mainly dry and mild with some sunshine, but as a cold front pushes through the area some moisture will return. Any precipitation that falls will likely be in the form of snow as temperatures quickly drop off into the teens and 20s overnight (again, accumulation will be very light, if any). Our coldest night yet will be Saturday into Sunday morning.

Snowfall potential (KCBD)

The above image is an estimate of snowfall accumulations through the weekend. The much heavier snow will be to our far north in parts of Colorado and Kansas, where they could see up to a foot of snow. Expect some travels concerns if you are headed that direction.

We will finish the holiday weekend with sunny skies and cool temperatures, with highs in the 40s.

