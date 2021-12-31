Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

New Year’s Eve forecast

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some much needed rainfall is in the forecast as we wrap up 2021.

Friday Forecast (NYE)
Friday Forecast (NYE)(KCBD)

Rain will hold off through the night. Expecting partly to cloudy skies. Temperatures will dip down into the 30s and 40s, a low of 43 degrees in Lubbock.

We will start the day dry and cloudy tomorrow. Winds will be breezy to windy, with gusts upwards of 30 mph possible. Rain does not look to move in until around lunch time and overall, coverage looks to be spotty and accumulation will be light (less than an inch). High temperatures will range from the lower 50s to mid 60s.

We could see some heavier rain showers overnight Friday into early Saturday. A rumble or two of thunder is possible as well. Make sure to grab your rain gear as you’re heading out to any NYE celebrations!

The new year will start out mainly dry and mild with some sunshine, but as a cold front pushes through the area some moisture will return. Any precipitation that falls will likely be in the form of snow as temperatures quickly drop off into the teens and 20s overnight (again, accumulation will be very light, if any). Our coldest night yet will be Saturday into Sunday morning.

Snowfall potential
Snowfall potential(KCBD)

The above image is an estimate of snowfall accumulations through the weekend. The much heavier snow will be to our far north in parts of Colorado and Kansas, where they could see up to a foot of snow. Expect some travels concerns if you are headed that direction.

We will finish the holiday weekend with sunny skies and cool temperatures, with highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powell was last seen in Sonora, Texas. Investigators believe he is headed eastbound toward San...
Missing Lubbock man found, LPD says
Bart Reagor leaves Amarillo Federal Courthouse after closing arguments in day four of his bank...
New timeline for filing as Judge extends Reagor sentencing date
Emergency crews battled an apartment fire in Central Lubbock early Wednesday morning.
Crews respond to early morning fire at Central Lubbock apartments
(Source: KEYC News Now, File)
Frankford Ave. repair to begin Monday
Walmart
COVID-19 antiviral medication available at select Lubbock Walmart locations

Latest News

Thursday afternoon temps and winds will be similar to yesterday's. Cloud cover will be...
New Year’s Weekend Showers
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 12/30/21
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thursday, Dec. 30
KCBD News at 6 forecast - 12/30/2021
KCBD News at 6 forecast - 12/30/2021
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - 12/30/21
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Thursday, Dec. 30