New Year’s Snow Outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 2021 ends on a damp note, 2022 begins with a dash of snow. Followed by the coldest night and morning of the season so far.

Today generally cloudy, gusty, and cool. A few spotty light rain showers are likely. The chance of measurable rainfall begins very low but gradually increases through the afternoon. The best chance of rain is tonight.

Lubbock-area temperatures today will remain in the 50s, briefly peaking near 60 degrees, and tonight will remain well above freezing. As such, the precip will be liquid. The exception is the northwestern viewing area where lows near freezing may result in a light wintry mix toward morning.

The rain showers will remain scattered through the day, with the best rain chance tonight. Most areas will receive less than a tenth of an inch. Some thunder, however, is possible. That may result in a few areas picking up around a quarter inch of rain.

I expect a break in precipitation and the clouds tomorrow morning with Lubbock-area temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Another round of showers is likely Saturday afternoon and evening. About the same time, much colder air will gust in from the north. Temperatures will fall during the afternoon changing the showers to snow. Accumulation in general will be light, less than a half-inch. Some spots, however, may receive from one to two inches.

Slick areas may develop and cause hazardous travel conditions late Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. As always, please drive to conditions.

Sunday morning will bring the coldest temperatures of the season. At least to date. Lows in the low teens are expected in the Lubbock area with single-digit lows in the northwestern KCBD viewing area.

Keep up with the potential changes here on our Weather Page. After closing this story just scroll down a bit to our forecast section.

You can also keep up with friends and family anywhere in the USA. Scroll to the current conditions box. The city name, such as LUBBOCK, will be in the upper left corner. Enter the zip code for any location in the US in the “enter a zip code” box in the upper right.

That will change the current conditions and the forecasts below to the location you are interested in. Check in on friends and family or know what to expect when traveling.

The same feature is available in our KCBD Weather App. It’s free from your app/play store.

