One killed in rollover on Slaton Highway(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Slaton Highway, east of MLK Jr. Boulevard, that has since turned fatal.

Police were first called to the 3200 block of the Slaton Highway near Guava Avenue, around 4:05, Friday afternoon. A vehicle rolled over in the westbound lanes.

One person with serious injuries was reported. Police say the victim later died of their injuries.

This is a developing story. Please avoid the area at this time.

