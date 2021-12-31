Winter storm bringing bitter cold, chance of snow into New Year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A strong winter storm will move across New Mexico and West Texas over the next 24 hours. It will bring with it strong winds, bitter cold with wind chills below zero with possible snow accumulations.

The greatest potential for accumulations and some travel issues will be in the northern South Plains and Panhandle region.

Temperatures will remain low to mid 40s in the morning, with the daily maximum likely to occur before noon from Lubbock north.

That means that afternoon temps will be falling into the 30s from Morton east to Lubbock and east to the Caprock.

As the storm approaches and moves over the region, rain will mix, then change to snow from 3 p.m. to 4 pm Saturday and continue past midnight.

Behind the cold front, strong northerly winds and Sunday morning lows will range from 12 to 15 degrees in Lubbock. Make sure you cover your outdoor faucets and turn off sprinkler and drip systems.

Wind chill temps will fall to below zero by Saturday evening.

Sunday will be sunny but cold with afternoon temps in the 40s.

Very cold Monday morning, then in the 50s by Monday afternoon.

