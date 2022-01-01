Local Listings
Feds issue security warning ahead of Capitol riot anniversary

FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S....
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. A security assessment said conspiracy theories about election fraud continue to resonate among domestic violent extremists and could again inspire some to promote or commit violence.(Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(CNN) - Federal officials are warning “threat actors” may take advantage of the upcoming anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, according to an intelligence assessment issued Thursday to state and local officials.

It does not cite any current specific or credible threats.

The assessment said conspiracy theories about election fraud continue to resonate among domestic violent extremists and could again inspire some to promote or commit violence.

It said lone offenders are the most likely to exploit the upcoming anniversary.

The assessment was prepared by the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the U.S. Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies.

