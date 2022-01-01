Local Listings
More snow showers, bitter cold temps Saturday night

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the South Plains as well as a Wind Chill Advisory for some of the area.

The Winter Weather Advisory (purple) is in effect for the above counties until 9pm. This is due to more bands of snow/sleet moving into the area through this evening. Expect road conditions to worsen in some of the heavier bands as well as visibility lessened. Drive slow and use caution when traveling. The Wind Chill Advisory (light blue) will be in effect until tomorrow morning at 6am. This is due to wind chill values expected to fall anywhere from 5 to 10 degrees below zero overnight. In these conditions, frost bite can occur within 30 mins. Limit outdoor exposure and take proper precautions now.

For the entire viewing area, expect low temperatures tonight to fall into the teens and single digits. A low of 15 degrees for Lubbock. Snow and rain showers will diminish by midnight, giving way to clear skies and calm winds.

Sunday, despite a frigid start to the day, temperatures will warm up into the 40s across the South Plains. Plenty of sunshine and calm winds will lead to a pleasant afternoon. Overnight lows will return to the teens and 20s for Sunday night, with high temperatures back up into the 50s and 60s Monday and Tuesday.

KCBD Weather at 9 for Friday, Dec. 31