Snow and dangerously cold temperatures to begin 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front moving through the South Plains will bring the coldest air of the season and a chance for snow this afternoon.

NYE Rainfall (KCBD)

Thankfully, we saw some much needed rain as we closed out 2021. Above is a look at those 24-hour rainfall totals for the area.

Saturday forecast (KCBD)

Despite a cloudy and cool day yesterday we are starting today with mild temperatures and clear, sunny skies. But things are changing quickly. A cold front is moving into the South Plains and will filter in bitter cold air. Expect high temperatures to be met in the morning, then falling temperatures into the afternoon. Winds will be breezy to windy with sustained winds between 20-30 mph, we could see some gusts a bit stronger.

Behind the front we will see some snow showers making their way into the area. Timing looks to be later in the afternoon and evening, clearing out overnight. Snow totals overall look to be between a dusting to an inch, but some areas of heavier snow could see up to 2 inches of snow. Most of the heavier snow will be to the north of Lubbock.

Potential snowfall totals (KCBD)

Temperatures will turn dangerously cold overnight as arctic air settles in. Overnight lows will be in the single digits and teens. With winds remaining breezy through the night wind chill values will fall into the single digits and potentially below zero. Make sure all exposed skin is covered, bring in any pets, and avoid any long periods of time outside overnight.

Wind chill values (KCBD)

A very cold start to the day tomorrow will give way to warmer temperatures in the afternoon. A high of 47 degrees in Lubbock tomorrow with sunny skies and calm winds. We will warm back up into the 60s and 70s by Tuesday.

