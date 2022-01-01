Local Listings
UMC welcomes first baby of 2022

Holland Bednarz was the first baby born in 2022 at University Medical Center.
Holland Bednarz was the first baby born in 2022 at University Medical Center.(UMC Health System)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Parents Ann and Payton Bednarz had an incredible start to 2022 with the birth of their daughter, Holland. Little Holland is the first baby born within UMC Children’s Hospital this year.

She was born at 7:20 a.m. on January 1st at the UMC Children’s Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces and was welcomed by her parents and big brother, Beckham.

When asked about her experience at UMC, Ann shared, “They are so excited to have Holland here! We couldn’t have chosen a better place to deliver. It has been a great experience. Thank you to all the staff for taking such good care of us!”

Both mother and baby were doing well Saturday afternoon, and they look forward to bringing their new addition home soon.

This news release was provided by UMC Health System.

