UMC welcomes Holland Bednarz, first baby of 2022

Provided by UMC Health System

Parents, Ann, and Payton Bednarz, had an incredible start to 2022, with the birth of their daughter, Holland. Little Holland is the first baby born within UMC Children’s Hospital this year.

She was born at 7:20 a.m. on January 1st at the UMC Children’s Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces and was welcomed by her parents and big brother, Beckham.

When asked about her experience at UMC, Ann shared “they are so excited to have Holland here! We couldn’t have chosen a better place to deliver. It has been a great experience. Thank you to all the staff for taking such good care of us!”

Both mother and baby were doing well Saturday afternoon, and they look forward to bringing their new addition home soon.