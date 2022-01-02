1 killed in Saturday night shooting, police searching for suspect
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has died after a shooting at Carriage House in the 900 block of East Slaton Road on Saturday night. The call came in around 10 p.m.
The caller told police there was a victim laying on the ground. The victim was treated on scene and picked up by EMS, but they died from their injuries.
Police are currently searching for a suspect.
