Bitter cold morning turning pleasant this afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Waking up this Sunday morning with temperatures in the teens and single digits with wind chill values below zero in some places. Avoid travel this morning if possible as road conditions are still bad. But a cold start to the day will give way to a nice, but chilly, afternoon with highs in the 40s.

Sunday forecast (KCBD)

Temperatures will warm up slowly this afternoon, with highs in the 40s across the South Plains. Wind chill values will eventually climb into the 30s and we should start to see some of that snow melting by this afternoon. Winds will be calm throughout the day, coming in from the west around 10-12 mph.

Overnight tonight temperatures will be very cold again, but not quite as bad as last night. Lows will fall into the teens and 20s, but should stay above those single digits. Wind chill values will be anywhere from 5-10 degrees lower than actual temperatures.

Warming up as we begin the first full workweek of 2022. A high of 55 degrees Monday and near 70 degrees Tuesday.

