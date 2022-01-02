Covenant welcomes Avianna Gil, first baby of 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant welcomed their first baby of the New Year at 2:27 a.m. Saturday. Baby Avianna is the daughter of Cassie and Julian Gil from Olton, Texas.

Avianna will have plenty of brothers and sisters, joining five other siblings.

Cassie told Covenant she was feeling “tired but good” after the birth of her New Year’s baby. Avianna was expected on Monday but arrived early. Cassie says she’s looking forward to a “new start” with this child.

“2021 was a hard one for a lot of people,” Cassie said. “Hopefully it’ll be a good one.”

