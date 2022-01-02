Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Covenant welcomes Avianna Gil, first baby of 2022

Covenant welcomed their first baby of the New Year at 2:27 a.m. Saturday. Baby Avianna is the...
Covenant welcomed their first baby of the New Year at 2:27 a.m. Saturday. Baby Avianna is the daughter of Cassie and Julian Gil from Olton, Texas.(Provided by Covenant Health System)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant welcomed their first baby of the New Year at 2:27 a.m. Saturday. Baby Avianna is the daughter of Cassie and Julian Gil from Olton, Texas.

Avianna will have plenty of brothers and sisters, joining five other siblings.

Cassie told Covenant she was feeling “tired but good” after the birth of her New Year’s baby. Avianna was expected on Monday but arrived early. Cassie says she’s looking forward to a “new start” with this child.

“2021 was a hard one for a lot of people,” Cassie said. “Hopefully it’ll be a good one.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting at Carriage House on...
1 killed in Saturday night shooting, police searching for suspect
officers used a low-speed controlled collision to stop the vehicle near Iola avenue. No...
3 arrested in connection with deadly shooting after police pursuit
One killed in rollover on Slaton Highway
One dead in rollover on Slaton Highway
Winter Weather alerts
More snow showers, bitter cold temps continue
6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator

Latest News

Parents, Ann, and Payton Bednarz, had an incredible start to 2022, with the birth of their...
UMC welcomes Holland Bednarz, first baby of 2022
Governor Abbott announced today that the State of Texas is requesting more federal assistance...
Abbott asking federal government for help with testing sites, medical personnel, monoclonal antibody allocations
The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting three additional deaths and 415...
COVID-19: Lubbock reports three additional deaths, 415 new cases on Thursday
Walmart
COVID-19 antiviral medication available at select Lubbock Walmart locations