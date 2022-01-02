Lady Raiders open Big-12 conference play with 97-91 loss to Oklahoma.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders returned to action after canceling their final non-conference game against Incarnate Word last Wednesday due to COVID-19 issues.

Tech had their full roster available for the first time at home Sunday afternoon, with junior guard Bre’Amber Scott making her United Supermarkets Arena debut.

But on the court, Texas Tech fell behind early, trailing the Sooners 29-17 after the first quarter. Then it became a game of runs after the Lady Raiders showed some fight to get back in the game in the second quarter.

Oklahoma went on a 22-2 run that was followed by a 19-4 run by the Lady Raiders to close the third quarter and cut the deficit to 10. But despite their effort and outscoring the Sooners in the fourth quarter, their comeback fell short and they lost their conference opener by eight.

Taylah Thomas led the way for the Lady Raiders with 25 points to go along with nine rebounds. While Vivian Gray finished with 21 points, nine rebounds, and five assist.

Next, Texas Tech will head to Austin to take on rival, Texas Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m.

