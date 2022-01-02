Local Listings
Flights canceled, delayed at Lubbock airport

Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’re seeing several flights canceled and delayed at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport as of 9 p.m.

Three morning flights were canceled, and one evening flight from Houston. Three Southwest flights going through Dallas and Austin have been delayed.

Please check with your individual airline for the current status of any flights during this severe winter weather.

You can check the general status of flights into and out of the Lubbock airport here.

