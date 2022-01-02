Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug....
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 24, 2021.(AP)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter is permanently suspending Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account.

The company confirmed the suspension Sunday saying the account had repeatedly violated its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Twitter has restricted Greene’s account in the past for sharing misinformation about the 2020 presidental election.

“Social media platforms can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big tech can’t stop the truth,” Green said in response to the new ban.

She still has access to and can tweet from her official Congressional Twitter account.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

officers used a low-speed controlled collision to stop the vehicle near Iola avenue. No...
3 arrested in connection with deadly shooting after police pursuit
One killed in rollover on Slaton Highway
One dead in rollover on Slaton Highway
Lubbock police are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting at Carriage House on...
1 killed in Saturday night shooting, police searching for suspect
Potential snowfall totals
Snow with dangerously cold temperatures to begin 2022
6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic
PSG's Lionel Messi warms up prior to the French League One soccer match between Paris...
Lionel Messi among 4 PSG players who test positive for COVID-19
KCBD Daybreak 1/2/2022
Daybreak Sunday - Weather for Jan. 2, 2022
KCBD Daybreak Sunday 1/2/2022
Daybreak Sunday - Jan. 2, 2022