Brief Warmup for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While snow kicked off the new year, sunshine kicks off the first workweek of 2022. Temperatures will warm to near average today then above tomorrow. Shortly after, the next of several cold front arrives.

Monday morning road conditions are mostly good, in terms of weather. There are, however, patches of ice. Including in the city of Lubbock. Early this morning “salt trucks” were running to treat those areas. Please drive to conditions.

After a cold morning, cool, breezy, and sunny this afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the 50s. Winds will increase to about 10 to 20 mph, though the in the northern KCBD viewing area to about 15 to 25 mph.

After a cold morning, a cool, breezy, and sunny afternoon. (KCBD First Alert)

We won’t be as cold tonight, but lows in the mid- to upper 20s will be common on the Caprock, which includes Lubbock. Upper 20s to near 30-degree lows are expected off the Caprock, the eastern KCBD viewing area.

West Texas, including our area, will be much warmer Tuesday afternoon. Lubbock’s high will be near 70 degrees, about 15 degrees above average. It also will become windy. There may be patchy blowing dust tomorrow and it will be a NO BURN Day.

A moderate cold front will bring a cool down Wednesday, but highs will still be near average for early January.

A reinforcing cold surge will bring a chill Thursday. Highs will be about 15 degrees below the average for the date.

Another warmup will follow Friday and Saturday. Just before another cold front.

There is and will be no moisture for the fronts to interact with. As such, my forecast remains dry through the weekend.

