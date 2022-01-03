Local Listings
City of Lubbock accepting applications for Black History Month showcase

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In honor of Black History Month, the City of Lubbock will showcase members of our local Black community who are making an impact.

Nominations will be accepted starting Monday, January 3, 2022. The deadline to submit nominations is Sunday, January 23, 2022 at midnight. Individuals, or organizations, receiving the most nominations in each category will be featured in the City’s social media showcase.

The categories include:

  • Art
  • Community Service
  • Education
  • Healthcare
  • Nonprofit
  • Public Service
  • Social Justice
  • Other

To nominate a deserving individual or organization, please visit mylubbock.us/BlackHistoryMonth.

This information was provided by the City of Lubbock.

