Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

By Bobby Benally
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Flight cancellations across U.S. and Lubbock

  • 2600 cancellations in U.S. yesterday
  • Lubbock’s Preston Smith International Airport has 5 cancellations in and out of Lubbock so far today.
  • You find the latest info here: ARRIVALS AND DEPARTURES

Carriage House Shooting update:

  • 33 year old, Edward Mays killed in Saturday night shooting
  • happened at the Carriage House in the 900 block of East Slaton Road
  • Police still searching for suspect

Road work begins today in south Lubbock

  • Pavement repairs on Frankford Avenue between 114th and 130th street
  • Signs and barricades will be up
  • Construction expected to last 6 weeks, weather permitting

