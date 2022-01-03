Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Flight cancellations across U.S. and Lubbock

2600 cancellations in U.S. yesterday

Lubbock’s Preston Smith International Airport has 5 cancellations in and out of Lubbock so far today.

You find the latest info here: ARRIVALS AND DEPARTURES

Carriage House Shooting update:

33 year old, Edward Mays killed in Saturday night shooting

happened at the Carriage House in the 900 block of East Slaton Road

Police still searching for suspect

Road work begins today in south Lubbock

Pavement repairs on Frankford Avenue between 114th and 130th street

Signs and barricades will be up

Construction expected to last 6 weeks, weather permitting

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.