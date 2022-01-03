Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Powerball jackpot grows to $540 million

If someone wins Monday's Powerball drawing, they will be able to choose between a lump sum...
If someone wins Monday's Powerball drawing, they will be able to choose between a lump sum cash-out of $384 million or choose to receive the entire $540 million in 30 payments made over 29 years.(WTVM, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Someone still has the chance to become the first Powerball jackpot winner of 2022.

The lottery’s jackpot has jumped to $540 million after no one won in Saturday night’s drawing.

The next drawing comes Monday night.

If someone wins, they will be able to choose between a lump sum cash-out of $384 million or choose to receive the entire $540 million in 30 payments made over 29 years.

No one has won the jackpot in almost three months.

Powerball says the overall odds of winning the top prize are one in 292 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting at Carriage House on...
1 killed in Saturday night shooting, police searching for suspect
6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator
Winter Weather alerts
More snow showers, bitter cold temps continue
Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport
Flights canceled, delayed at Lubbock airport
officers used a low-speed controlled collision to stop the vehicle near Iola avenue. No...
3 arrested in connection with deadly shooting after police pursuit

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
UMC Children's Hospital
UMC hosting Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Pennies Kickoff Luncheon
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
Settlement between Epstein, Prince Andrew accuser now public
A scaffolding collapsed Monday during high winds outside a Sotille Street apartment building in...
Scaffolding collapses in strong winds at S.C. apartment building