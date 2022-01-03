Sunshine, gusty winds expected on Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After another cold morning with a low in the teens in Lubbock, the afternoon did climb to the 50s over most of the South Plains.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, gusty southwest winds will return, along with warmer temps in the afternoon. It should warm to the mid to upper 60s in Lubbock and surrounding areas.

Sunny skies will continue through the week, however, it will cool down on Wednesday and will likely be cold on Thursday. The highs on Thursday return to the 30s for the area and morning lows will be very cold once again.

It does look like it will remain dry through the week, even with the return of colder air starting Wednesday through Friday.

Fire danger will also return on Tuesday as winds will increase from the southwest at 20-30 mph and combine with low humidity and warmth to return the wildfire danger.

