Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Sunshine, gusty winds expected on Tuesday

Looking ahead to Tuesday, gusty southwest winds will return, along with warmer temps in the...
Looking ahead to Tuesday, gusty southwest winds will return, along with warmer temps in the afternoon. It should warm to the mid to upper 60s in Lubbock and surrounding areas.(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After another cold morning with a low in the teens in Lubbock, the afternoon did climb to the 50s over most of the South Plains.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, gusty southwest winds will return, along with warmer temps in the afternoon. It should warm to the mid to upper 60s in Lubbock and surrounding areas.

Sunny skies will continue through the week, however, it will cool down on Wednesday and will likely be cold on Thursday. The highs on Thursday return to the 30s for the area and morning lows will be very cold once again.

It does look like it will remain dry through the week, even with the return of colder air starting Wednesday through Friday.

Fire danger will also return on Tuesday as winds will increase from the southwest at 20-30 mph and combine with low humidity and warmth to return the wildfire danger.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting at Carriage House on...
1 killed in Saturday night shooting, police searching for suspect
Shawn Casey Adkins Mitchell County mugshot
Shawn Adkins indicted on murder, tampering with evidence charges in Hailey Dunn case
6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator
Winter Weather alerts
More snow showers, bitter cold temps continue
Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport
Flights canceled, delayed at Lubbock airport

Latest News

KCBD News at Noon 1/3/2022
KCBD News at Noon - Weather for Monday, Jan. 3
KCBD Daybreak 1/3/2022
KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather for Monday, Jan. 3
After a cold morning, a cool, breezy, and sunny afternoon.
Brief Warmup for the South Plains
3-day forecast
Warming up to begin the first workweek of 2022