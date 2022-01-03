Local Listings
UMC hosting Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Pennies Kickoff Luncheon

UMC Children's Hospital
UMC Children's Hospital(Facebook | UMC Health System)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The UMC Health System will host a kickoff luncheon for its Miracle Pennies campaign next week.

The luncheon will be held Thursday, Jan. 13 from 12 to 1 p.m. in the UMC McInturff Conference Center at 602 Indiana Ave., according to a news release.

The Miracle Pennies campaign asks students and teachers at schools across the region to participate in two weeks of fun activities to raise money for UMC Children’s Hospital and the Children’s Miracle Network. The kickoff luncheon will serve as an informational session for schools to learn how to participate in the program.

Each school will be limited to five student or teacher representatives. RSVP to misti.welch@umchealthsystem.com or 806.775.8289.

