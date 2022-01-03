Local Listings
Warming up to begin the first workweek of 2022

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One more bitterly cold night ahead of us before we warm up to begin the first full week of 2022.

3-day forecast
3-day forecast(KCBD)

A calm and quiet day across the South Plains Sunday. We had a high of 38 after an overnight low of 8 degrees.

We will remain quiet through the rest of the night. Expecting clear skies and calm winds, allowing temperatures to dip down into the teens and 20s overnight. We will be a bit warmer than last night but that air will still feel bitterly cold and wind chill values will be even worse.

Warmer temps in store for Monday afternoon, though. High temperatures in the 50s across the South Plains. Lots of sunshine again on tap as we dry out. Winds will be on the lighter side from the southwest around 10-15 mph.

Even warmer for Tuesday, high temperatures getting closer to 70 degrees. Winds will pick up again by Tuesday, so we can expect blowing dust and high fire danger. A bit cooler to end the week as a strong cold front moves through but temps will be back in the 70s by Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

