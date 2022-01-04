2022 Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Penny

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - For two weeks in the spring, schools across the South Plains will ask their students and teachers to participate in fun activities in efforts to raise money for the kids benefiting UMC Children’s Hospital through Children’s Miracle Network.

Come hear how the program works and how your school can participate! We will also give you the resources to help you run a successful program!

UMC has been a partner of Children’s Miracle Network for over 37 years, helping kids of the West Texas and Eastern New Mexico area have access to the latest medical equipment and services.

Every dollar you donate today stays right here in Lubbock and will directly benefit the Children’s Hospital, helping kids across the South Plains!

January 13th from 12pm-1pm UMC McInturff Conference Center602 Indiana Avenue

RSVP to misti.welch@umchealthsystem.comor 806.775.8289

Limit 5 student/teacher representatives from each campus. Lunch will be served.

