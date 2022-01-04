Cold fronts 1, 2, 3, each a dry front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Roller-coaster temperatures highlight this week’s weather with several cold fronts in my forecast. The weakest of the three fronts arrives tonight.

Ahead of the first front, temperatures will warm to well-above average for early January. And the accompanying wind will create an elevated to critical grassland fire danger.

Temperatures today will peak from the mid-60s to low 70s. Much of the KCBD viewing area will see wind speeds increasing to a 20 to 30 mph with stronger gusts. The northwest viewing area likely will experience winds of 25 to 35 mph with even stronger gusts.

As is typical, the combination of temperature, wind, low relative humidity, and dry fuels, elevates the wildfire danger.

Outdoors be aware of the fire danger. Avoid activity which includes open flames, or which might create a spark. Do not drive over or park vehicles over dry grasses as the hot exhaust system may ignite the grass. Smokers make sure your butts are cold before discarding. Cooking on traditional BBQ grills is fine.

A Fire Weather Warning, also known as (aka) a Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon through 6 PM for the northwestern third or so of the viewing area. This includes Lubbock. A Wind Advisory is in effect from late morning through mid-afternoon for the viewing area.

The cold front tonight will drop temperatures into the 20s on the Caprock and the 30s east of the Caprock by around sunrise Wednesday. It will be a “dry front” (no accompanying precipitation).

Behind the front, Wednesday afternoon will be about 15 degrees cooler. Highs in the 50s. Average for the time of year.

A strong cold front arrives Wednesday night. This front will drop lows into the teens across most of the KCBD viewing area Thursday morning. In addition, the early morning will be windy. Wind chills around zero to ten below are possible.

High temperatures Thursday will only manage to climb into the 30s. The wind is expected to gradually diminish through the day. After the windy and very cold morning, midday is likely to be breezy while the late afternoon winds will become light.

Warmer weather will follow Friday and Saturday. Just before the third cold front Saturday night.

Each of the three fronts are dry fronts with no moisture to interact with. My forecast remains dry through the weekend.

