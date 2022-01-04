COVID-19: Lubbock reports two additional deaths, 492 new cases on Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting two additional deaths and 492 new cases on Tuesday, January 4.

The City posted an update Monday afternoon, reporting 146 hospitalized for Lubbock County, up 48 from last week’s report. Of those hospitalized, 40 are ICU patients and 24 are vaccinated.

Monday, 1/3/2022 as of 4:00 p.m.

- New Cases: 813

- Total Hospitalized: 146

- Fully Vaccinated Hospitalized: 24

-----------

lunes, 1/3/2022, a partir de las 4:00 p.m:

- Casos Nuevos: 813

- Total Hospitalizados: 146

- Vacunados Hospitalizados: 24https://t.co/5HfNHrnHon pic.twitter.com/whg068EYcM — City of Lubbock (@cityoflubbock) January 3, 2022

Monday’s report following the holiday weekend makes the highest single-day number of new cases reported by the City of Lubbock.

The Texas Department of State Health Services posted information Monday afternoon, saying the high number of new cases are due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant spreading rapidly, and a three-day backlog of cases from increased testing in the lab report processing system.

As of Monday, a total of 74,367 cases have been reported by the City of Lubbock. The City reported 963 total deaths since Pandemic reporting began.

The State reported as of Monday, 187 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Lubbock’s 22-county Trauma Service Area B (TSA), occupying 14.14 percent of total hospital capacity. The State reported 43 adult COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, and seven pediatric COVID-19 patients hospitalized for the area.

A total of 140,972 Lubbock County residents have been vaccinated, up 585 from last Monday’s report.

The state also reported 55.73% of Lubbock County’s population over five years old have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 16,518,000 people fully vaccinated in Texas.

On December 28, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department was notified by the Texas Tech University Bioterrorism Response Laboratory that lab results from December 14 and 16 confirmed the first known cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. The health department said they expected the number of local cases to surge over the next few weeks.

According to a tweet from the City of Lubbock on November 15, the city and the State of Texas are making changes to public health surveillance data systems, “to close out the 2020 & 2021 COVID-19 case counts, as well as align the system to meet federal reporting requirements.”

The City says this update will mean changes to the data reported on the City’s COVID-19 dashboard. As of Monday, current active cases and total recoveries were not included in data on the dashboard.

The City issued the following release on November 17 relating to COVID-19 data changes, saying updated numbers will only be posted to social platforms weekly on Mondays, but they say the City’s COVID-19 dashboard will continue to be updated daily.

Read the City’s statement below:

Over the next few weeks the state of Texas and the City of Lubbock will make changes to public health surveillance data systems. This is to close out 2020 and 2021 COVID-19 case counts, as well as align the system to meet federal reporting requirements. This update will result in changes to data reported on the COVID dashboard.

After today, the City of Lubbock will post COVID numbers to our social platforms on Mondays only. The dashboard will still be updated daily. Our reporting schedule is subject to change if there is a significant shift in our COVID case count.

If you need specific data or have questions please email publichealth@mylubbock.us.

Monday, 11/15/2021 as of 4:00 p.m.

- New Cases: 114

- Total Hospitalized: 61

- Fully Vaccinated Hospitalized: 12https://t.co/5HfNHrnHon pic.twitter.com/oPMEU2XJgT — City of Lubbock (@cityoflubbock) November 15, 2021

According to the City of Lubbock, the following vaccines are available:

Appointments for the Moderna vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933 and walking in will be accepted.

Appointments for single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children between 12 and 17 years of age or older.

Appointments for the Pfizer vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Health Department, 806 18th Street, operating 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For further questions, please call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.

