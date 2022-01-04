Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock County COVID-19 Update

813 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Lubbock Monday — that’s the highest number of cases reported in a single day since the pandemic began

One additional death was reported; 146 people are hospitalized with 40 in the ICU

Keep up with the latest data here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 813 new cases on Monday

Texas cases and hospitalization going up

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported more than 51,000 cases statewide

56.6% of Texans are fully vaccinated and around 9.8 million Texans are unvaccinated, according to the Texas Tribune

Follow the latest state numbers: here

Shawn Adkins indicted in Hailey Dunn murder

Dunn disappeared in December of 2010 when she was just 13 years old

He’s indicted on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence by intentionally and knowingly concealing a human corpse

Read more here: Shawn Adkins indicted on murder, tampering with evidence charges in Hailey Dunn case

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.