Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Lubbock County COVID-19 Update
- 813 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Lubbock Monday — that’s the highest number of cases reported in a single day since the pandemic began
- One additional death was reported; 146 people are hospitalized with 40 in the ICU
- Keep up with the latest data here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 813 new cases on Monday
Texas cases and hospitalization going up
- The Texas Department of State Health Services reported more than 51,000 cases statewide
- 56.6% of Texans are fully vaccinated and around 9.8 million Texans are unvaccinated, according to the Texas Tribune
- Follow the latest state numbers: here
Shawn Adkins indicted in Hailey Dunn murder
- Dunn disappeared in December of 2010 when she was just 13 years old
- He’s indicted on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence by intentionally and knowingly concealing a human corpse
- Read more here: Shawn Adkins indicted on murder, tampering with evidence charges in Hailey Dunn case
