Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock County COVID-19 Update

Texas cases and hospitalization going up

  • The Texas Department of State Health Services reported more than 51,000 cases statewide
  • 56.6% of Texans are fully vaccinated and around 9.8 million Texans are unvaccinated, according to the Texas Tribune
  • Follow the latest state numbers: here

Shawn Adkins indicted in Hailey Dunn murder

