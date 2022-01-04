KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dwight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Dwight, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a one-year-old pit bull.

Staff say Dwight is super sweet, goofy and energetic. He also gets along well with other dogs. Dwight is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. Stop by the shelter today and meet this good boy. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

