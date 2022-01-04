Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dwight

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Dwight, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a one-year-old pit bull.

Staff say Dwight is super sweet, goofy and energetic. He also gets along well with other dogs. Dwight is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. Stop by the shelter today and meet this good boy. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Angel

