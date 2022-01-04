Man indicted in Hotel Ava murder pleads guilty to intent to distribute meth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man indicted in the death of 37-year-old Joshua Gomez at a Lubbock hotel pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in federal court Monday.

25-year-old Gilbert Cardona III was indicted with Gomez’s murder back in Feb. 2020.

On Jan. 3, 2020, around 7:43 a.m., Lubbock police got a call to the Hotel Ava in the 3200 block of South Loop 289 and found Gomez wounded. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Days later, On Jan. 8, Texas Anti-Gang agents arrested Cardona at the Executive Inn, located at 4401 Avenue Q in Lubbock where he admitted he possessed drugs.

“Inside Cardona’s waistband, agents located a red pouch containing a large quantity of a white crystal substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine,” according to the factual resume.

He faces 10 years in prison and up to life without parole. Cardona is not currently listed on the jail roster.

