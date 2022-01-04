Power restored to more than 3,500 LP&L customers Tuesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 3,500 LP&L customers were without power Tuesday morning, according to the company’s outage map.

As of 8:00 a.m., power has since been restored.

POWER FULLY RESTORED: Crews have fully restored power to all customers affected by this morning's outage. Thank you for your patience and understanding as crews completed their work. — LubbockPower&Light (@lpandl) January 4, 2022

At 7:30 a.m., LP&L tweeted crews are working to restore power to customers affected in central to west Lubbock.

Outages began before 7:00 a.m. The cause of the outages has not been identified at this time.

