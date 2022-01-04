Power restored to more than 3,500 LP&L customers Tuesday morning
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 3,500 LP&L customers were without power Tuesday morning, according to the company’s outage map.
As of 8:00 a.m., power has since been restored.
At 7:30 a.m., LP&L tweeted crews are working to restore power to customers affected in central to west Lubbock.
Outages began before 7:00 a.m. The cause of the outages has not been identified at this time.
Current outages can be viewed here.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.