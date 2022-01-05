Local Listings
Christ in the Arts presents ‘Unseen: the Story Behind the Story’

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Christ in the Arts of West Texas presents its latest performance ‘Unseen: The Story Behind The Story’.

Show times are Friday & Saturday, January 14 & 15, starting 7:00 p.m.

For more information and how to purchase tickets click - here.

About Christ in the Arts

Christ In The Arts is a Lubbock-based pre-professional school of dramatic dance where Christ is honored, students and their families are valued, and artistic skill and expression are taught and exemplified.

Excellent ballet technique forms the basis of our training, which is then expanded to a broader, more dramatic means of conveying the great themes and stories on which our productions are based.

