Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

One injured after shooting Tuesday night

Police were called to 65th drive and Ave P. around 9:19 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries

Lubbock COVID-19 update

492 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported in Lubbock County Tuesday

187 people are hospitalized with the virus, 43 are in the ICU

Gov. Abbott sues Biden Administration over National Guard vaccine mandate

Gov. Abbott says the policy is unconstitutional and will lead to guardsmen quitting

A federal judge struck down a similar lawsuit from Oklahoma’s governor

