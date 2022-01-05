Local Listings
Girl dies, 8 children hurt after bouncy castle blows away in Spain

Spanish news agency EFE reported that another eight children were injured, including some that...
Spanish news agency EFE reported that another eight children were injured, including some that needed hospital treatment.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADRID (AP) — An 8-year-old girl has died from her injuries after strong winds blew a bouncy castle several meters into the air during a fair in eastern Spain, local authorities said Wednesday.

Spanish news agency EFE reported that another eight children were injured, including some that needed hospital treatment.

The town hall of Mislata said it was holding a minute of silence to honor the victim of the accident that occurred late on Tuesday.

Mislata is a municipality that borders with the city of Valencia on Spain’s eastern coast.

Last month, five children died on Australia’s island state of Tasmania after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted into the air by a gust of wind.

