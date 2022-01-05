Gravel truck rolls over on Milwaukee Ave at Spur 327

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a gravel truck that tipped over on Milwaukee Avenue, underneath the Spur 327 overpass.

Crews responded just after 5 p.m., Thursday, to the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Spur 327. A gravel truck tipped over in the southbound lanes under the Spur 325 overpass.

Moderate injuries were reported, but traffic was shut down on Milwaukee Avenue.

Southbound traffic on Milwaukee from the Marsha Sharp Freeway was shut down by Lubbock Police while crews cleared the scene.

Please avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.