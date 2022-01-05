Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Gravel truck rolls over on Milwaukee Ave at Spur 327

Gravel truck rolls over on Milwaukee Ave at Spur 327
Gravel truck rolls over on Milwaukee Ave at Spur 327(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a gravel truck that tipped over on Milwaukee Avenue, underneath the Spur 327 overpass.

Crews responded just after 5 p.m., Thursday, to the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Spur 327. A gravel truck tipped over in the southbound lanes under the Spur 325 overpass.

Moderate injuries were reported, but traffic was shut down on Milwaukee Avenue.

Southbound traffic on Milwaukee from the Marsha Sharp Freeway was shut down by Lubbock Police while crews cleared the scene.

Please avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Casey Adkins Mitchell County mugshot
Shawn Adkins indicted on murder, tampering with evidence charges in Hailey Dunn case
Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Carruth asks for change of venue, San Antonio judge assigned to cases
6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator
COVID-19: Lubbock reports two additional deaths, 492 new cases on Tuesday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports two additional deaths, 492 new cases on Tuesday
Power restored to more than 3,500 LP&L customers Tuesday morning

Latest News

Medical, emergency experts brief Gov. Abbott on Texas COVID-19, State response
Medical, emergency experts brief Gov. Abbott on Texas COVID-19, State response
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program hits record number of captures in 2021
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program hits record number of captures in 2021
January 13th from 12pm-1pm UMC McInturff Conference Center 602 Indiana Avenue
Children’s Miracle Network to host 2022 Miracle Pennies Kickoff Luncheon
Governor Abbott gives a COVID-19 update in Houston on 01/19/2021.
Gov. Abbott sues federal government over COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Texas National Guard