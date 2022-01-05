Hoop Madness scores & highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 4
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your Hoop Madness scores for Tuesday night.
Girls
Lubbock Cooper 54 San Angelo Central 35
Morton 47 Paducah 44
New Deal 51 Lorenzo 46
Frenship 75 Abilene 22
Shallowater 47 Childress 41
Sands 43 New Home 34
Brownfield 72 Denver City 35
Lubbock Christian 64 Seminole 58
Plains 59 Kingdom Prep 22
Springlake-Earth 67 Hart 49
Floydada 51 Tahoka 48
Kress 58 All Saints 26
Hale Center 76 Bovina 38
Ropes 66 Meadow 27
Spur 49 Quanah 44
Boys
Frenship 99 Abilene 59
Coronado 55 Big Spring 46
Palo Duro 71 Lubbock Cooper 50
All Saints 60 Petersburg 32
Christ The King 60 Holy Cross 31
Lubbock Christian 59 Andrews 39
Patton Springs 38 Valley JV 33
Morton 38 Wilson 18
New Deal 62 Lorenzo 41
Springlake-Earth 80 Hart 47
Plainview 63 Levelland 35
Snyder 38 Lubbock High 23
Shallowater 77 Childress 53
Brownfield 59 Denver City 54
Kingdom Prep 56 Plains 44
Valley 41 Wheeler 31
Sweetwater 81 Monahans 74
Farwell 41 Nazareth 31
Olton 86 Lubbock Titans 50
