Kathryn Gurley of Friona appointed as Judge of the 287th Judicial District Court

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (News Release) - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Kathryn Gurley as Judge of the 287th Judicial District Court in Bailey and Parmer Counties for a term set to expire December 31, 2022 or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Kathryn Gurley of Friona is the District Attorney of the 287th Judicial District in Bailey and Parmer Counties. Previously, she served as the Parmer County Attorney. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Friona Chamber of Commerce. She is a former board member of the Friona Independent School District and former member of the Friona Public Library Endowment Committee. Additionally, she is a member, former trustee, and former Endowment Committee member of the Friona United Methodist Church. Gurley received a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas School of Law.

